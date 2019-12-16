Two girls raped in Odisha

Two girls were allegedly raped in separate incidents in Odisha on Monday, police said. A differently-abled tribal girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Nilagiri area of Balasore district, a police officer said.

The victim was alone in the house when the incident happened, he said. Based on an FIR lodged by the girl's father, police has arrested the accused and sent him for medical examination, inspector in-charge of Nilagiri police station, Minati Biswal said.

In another incident, a girl was allegedly raped by her father's acquaintance in Delanga area of Puri district. The accused had allegedly asked the girl to come to his house to collect her father's pension and raped her, a police officer said.

The girl, however, found a mobile phone in the room of the house where the incident happened and informed her mother about it, after which she was rescued, he said. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, the officer added.

The incident of a 26-year-old woman being allegedly gangraped by her husband's colleague and two other men in Odisha's Kalahandi district came to the fore on Sunday..

