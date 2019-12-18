BJP MPs Nishith Pramanik, Khagen Murmu arrested while trying to visit violence-hit areas of Malda district: Police source
BJP MPs Nishith Pramanik, Khagen Murmu arrested while trying to visit violence-hit areas of Malda district: Police sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Nishith Pramanik
- Khagen Murmu
- Malda
