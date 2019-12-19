Following are the top stories at 5:00 pm:

DEL79 CITIZENSHIP-2NDLD PROTEST

Hundreds detained as anti-CAA protests hit multiple cities; Violence in UP, Bihar New Delhi: Defying unprecedented prohibitory orders across regions, simultaneous protests broke out on Thursday in multiple cities against the newly amended citizenship law, prompting authorities to detain a large number of activists and students and clamp down on mobile services in parts of the national capital and other states.

DEL89 BJP-MANMOHAN-CITIZENSHIP

BJP posts Manmohan's 2003 speech video to target Congress over CAA New Delhi: Facing flak from opposition parties over the new citizenship law, the BJP on Thursday posted a video clip of Congress leader Manmohan Singh's 2003 speech in the Rajya Sabha in which he had advocated a "most liberal" approach to grant citizenship to minorities from neighbouring countries like Bangladesh.

LGD13 DL-HC-NIRBHAYA Nirbhaya case: HC dismisses plea of convict claiming juvenility in 2012, imposes cost on lawyer

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed plea of one of the four convicts facing the gallows in the Nirbhaya gang rape-and-murder case claiming that he was a juvenile at the time of the offence in December, 2012.

DEL90 MHA-SECURITY MHA to review security situation amid violent protests against CAA

New Delhi: The Home Ministry will review the security situation in the country on Thursday evening amid violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, officials said.

LGC1 AS-HC-INTERNET Gauhati HC directs Assam govt to restore mobile internet services

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court directed the Assam government to restore mobile internet services at 5 pm on Thursday.

DEL82 DL-AIIMS-PROTEST-WARNING AIIMS warns students, resident docs, faculty, staff against holding protest in campus

New Delhi: Ahead of a scheduled demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act and NRC, the AIIMS administration warned its students, resident doctors, faculty and staff on Thursday against holding any protest or strike within the premises of the institute.

DEL78 CITIZENSHIP-LD NADDA

Citizenship law will be implemented, so will be NRC: Nadda after meeting refugees from Afghanistan New Delhi: Amid protests against the amended Citizenship Act, BJP working president J P Nadda on Thursday asserted that the law will be implemented and the National Register of Citizens will also be brought in.

DEL95 CONG-MEET

Anti-CAA protests: Top Congress leaders meet to take stock New Delhi: In view of protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, top Congress leaders on Thursday got together and discussed the prevailing situation in the country, including the national capital, at party chief Sonia Gandhi's residence.

DES18 DL-CITIZENSHIP-BRITISH COUNCIL CAA protest: British Council to remain shut on Thursday

New Delhi: The British Council, UK's international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, said it will remain closed on Thursday due to protests against the new citizenship law in parts of Delhi.

DEL71 UP-CITIZENSHIP-LD ALIGARH AMU teachers take out silent march protesting CAA

Aligarh (UP): Several teachers of the Aligarh Muslim University held silent march opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Thursday, days after the institute witnessed police crackdown against its students who were agitating against the new legislation.

DEL92 AVI-AIRLINES-LD DELHI PROTESTS Anti-CAA protests: 19 IndiGo flights cancelled, 16 others delayed

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Nineteen IndiGo flights were cancelled and 16 others were delayed as crew members were stuck in traffic jam on NH-8 due to anti-CAA protests on Thursday, a Delhi airport official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.