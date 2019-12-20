Left Menu
Guj: Mob pelts stones at cops shooting video outside mosque

  • Ahmedabad
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 17:07 IST
A mob pelted stones at the police outside a mosque in communally sensitive Hathikhana area of Gujarat's Vadodara city on Friday, objecting to video-shooting of namaz congregation, an official said. Three persons were arrested while a senior official was injured in stone-pelting, the police said.

The videography was being carried out as a preventive measure following violence during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in other parts of the state on Thursday, the police said. Vadodara police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said some 10 teargas shells were lobbed to disperse the mob.

Assistant police commissioner V R Rathod was injured in the stone-pelting, he said. Gehlot, who visited the spot, also said that windscreens of some police vehicles were damaged.

"We have arrested three persons involved in stone- pelting. We have photos and videos of other miscreants too," the commissioner added. Some youths, coming out of the mosque after offering namaz, objected to the videographer accompanying the police team deployed in the area shooting a video, leading to stone- pelting.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Achal Tyagi said videographers accompanying police during such situations is a normal practice. "Due to misunderstanding, some people started throwing stones at our vehicles. We are combing the area to nab remaining culprits," Tyagi said..

