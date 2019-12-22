Following are the top stories at 5 PM

DEL57 PM-LD CITIZENSHIP Citizenship law, NRC have nothing to do with Indian Muslims: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sought to assuage concerns of Muslims over the amended citizenship law and the NRC, saying both have nothing to do with Indian citizens and slammed his rivals for "inciting" people and trying to divide the country in their bid to target him.

DEL49 DL-PM-AAP Modi targets AAP at Delhi rally over drinking water, metro project

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government over a range of issues including alleged supply of dirty water in the city, unauthorised colonies, transportation, pollution, and the party's stand on the amended Citizenship Act and a proposed countrywide NRC.

DEL39 CONG-RAHUL Modi, Shah 'destroyed' future of country's youth; 'hiding behind hate' to escape anger: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have "destroyed" the future of the country's youth and are "hiding behind hate" to escape their anger over lack of jobs and state of economy.

DEL56 CONG-PM Not us, but home minister created environment of fear, uncertainty: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charge that the Opposition was "inciting" people, and alleged that an environment of fear and uncertainty has been created by Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in Parliament that the NRC will be implemented after Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

DEL46 UP-CITIZENSHIP-ASSETS Anti-CAA stir: UP govt moves to identify, seal assets of vandals

Lucknow: As a first step towards making protestors pay for causing damage to public properties during agitations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Uttar Pradesh government has begun the process of identifying the vandals, with the Lucknow district administration forming a four-member panel to assess the damage.

CAL8 WB-TMC-UP TMC delegation 'detained' at Lucknow airport: Party MP

Kolkata: A four-member TMC delegation, which was scheduled to meet the grieving families of those killed in Uttar Pradesh during protests over the new citizenship law, was "detained" at Lucknow airport on Sunday afternoon, party sources claimed.

DEL48 AIIMS-AUTOPSY-LD TELANGANA VET Hyderabad vet rape and murder: AIIMS forms team for second autopsy of 4 accused, to be done Monday

New Delhi: AIIMS has formed a team of three forensic doctors to conduct the second autopsy on the bodies of four men accused of gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near Hyderabad, who were killed in an alleged encounter on December 6.

CAL3 MN-PROHIBITORY ORDER Prohibitory order imposed for two months on Imphal West district in Manipur

Imphal: The Manipur government has imposed a prohibitory order on Imphal West district for two months in view of the continued protests against the new citizenship law, an official said on Sunday.

BOM5 MH-CITIZENSHIP-LD GADKARI CAA not against Muslim community of India: Gadkari

Nagpur: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday asserted that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not against the Muslim community in India.

MDS13 KA-CITIZENSHIP-ATTACK Supporter of Citizenship law attacked in Bengaluru after rally

Bengaluru: A 31-year-old man was allegedly attacked with sharp weapons by a group of people while he was returning after taking part in a demonstration in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) here on Sunday, police said.

MDS3 KA-CITIZENSHIP-FIR Police names deceased protestors as accused in FIR

Mangaluru: Mangaluru city police have named two people killed in police firing in the city on Thursday as accused in the First Information Report (FIR) on the violent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

FOREIGN

FGN14 PAK-LD FATF FATF asks 150 questions to Pak, seeks answers against madrassas linked to banned outfits

Islamabad: A global watchdog for terror financing has sought more clarifications and data from Pakistan on actions taken by it against madrassas belonging to the banned outfits, weeks after Islamabad submitted a report to the Paris-based body detailing steps taken by the country to curb terrorism and money laundering.

FGN4 BANGLA-CITIZENSHIP CAA, NRC India's internal issues, but 'worrisome' that uncertainty could affect neighbours: B'desh

Dhaka: The CAA and the NRC are India's "internal issues", Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen has said, but voiced concern that any "uncertainty" in the country is likely to affect its neighbours. By Asim Kamal.

