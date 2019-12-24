Thane BJP corporator booked for molestation

A case has been registered against a BJP corporator for allegedly molesting a 32-year-old bar singer in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday. According to the complainant, who is a singer at a bar near Mulund Check Naka, BJP corporator Vilas Kamble was in a relationship with her, an official said.

When Kamble had refused to marry her, the woman registered a case against him, which is currently sub judice, he added. On Monday, when the victim had come to the Thane court with her sister, the alleged accused made lewd gestures at her, threatened and flashed her, the complaint stated.

Following this, the victim filed the present complaint, the official said, adding that the matter was being investigated. The police has registered an offence against Kamble under section 354A (sexual harassment) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code with the Thane Nagar police station, he said, adding that no arrest has been made in this regard..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

