J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Nowshera sector

The Pakistan Army on Friday violated the ceasefire in the Kalal area of Nowshera sector here on Friday. The ceasefire violation took place at 6:30 PM from across the Line of Control (LoC) by Pakistan.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the violation. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

