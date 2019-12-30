Work begins for Delhi Metro Ph-IV
After a long wait, the construction of Delhi Metro's Phase-IV began with a ground-breaking ceremony at Haider Badli Mor on Monday, officials said. With it, the piling work began for construction of 10 stations on Janakpuri-R K Ashram corridor.
The Union Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in March had approved three out of the six corridors of Delhi Metro's proposed Phase-IV which will further improve connectivity in the national capital. According to the government, the Mukundpur-Maujpur, R K Ashram-Janakpuri West and Aero City-Tughlakabad corridors were approved by the Cabinet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
