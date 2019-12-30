Left Menu
Following SC's order on Ayodhya, VHP to celebrate Ram Utsav across India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 20:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 20:32 IST
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday decided to celebrate Ram Utsav in all villages in the country, saying there has been a great enthusiasm "amongst all" after the recent Supreme Court judgment paving the way for a Ram temple in Ayodhya. The organisation also demanded amendments to Articles 29 and 30 of the Constitution that provides for protection of the interests of the minorities.

It said benefits under Articles 29 and 30 should be given to all other sections as well, which will help in ending discrimination. The VHP demand came at a time the country has been witnessing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. "Gatherings in every village and locality will be held portraying the life and principles of Lord Ram that need to be inculcated in today's society," the VHP said in a statement issued after a three-day meeting of the organisation in Mangaluru in Karnataka.

The Supreme Court in its order on November 9 had backed the construction of a Ram temple by a government trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the town. The VHP said there has been an overall deterioration of Hindu values in the society which has resulted in the incidence of women being targeted.

"Some television shows, internet, immoral advertisements and films have also been one of the reasons for today's situation in the society," it said and appealed to the government to strict action against such media, television soaps and immoral advertisements and ban them. Asserting that in Hindu society women are worshipped and "are not treated as commodity", the VHP said it has planned specific programmes to create awareness on the matter.

Delegates from across the country and from the UK and USA participated in the three-day meet of the VHP.

