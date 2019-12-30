Left Menu
Development News Edition

APW demands high-level probe into corruption by SCNRC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 21:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 21:56 IST
APW demands high-level probe into corruption by SCNRC

Assam Public Works (APW), the original writ petitioner in Supreme Court for NRC in the state, Monday demanded a high-level probe into alleged corruption by the previous state NRC authority in the updation of the citizens' register. In a memorandum to the new state coordinator of National Register of Citizens (SCNRC) here the APW also petitioned for a third-party audit by an internationally acclaimed organisation into the functioning of the software, application and IT infrastructure utilised in the process of preparing the NRC.

A delegation of APW led by its president Aabhijeet Sharma met the new NRC state coordinator and submitted a memorandum said the final list was much below the expectation of the people of Assam to get a flawless NRC. He said the Assam rights group has been raising vital points to be clarified by the authority since the draft NRC was first published in December 2017.

The memorandum claimed that hundreds of software were used in updating the NRC and "as per information it seems that most of the software were put into verification work without any test whatsoever leading to serious malfunction. It ultimately resulted in wrong entries in the NRC". The memorandum said the the APW also suspected manipulation of data which could be deleted only through an IT audit was never done during the NRC updation process.

"The third party quality check done by the then NRC state coordinator was through an agency employed by himself. It performed as per his direction leaving space for us to question whether the quality check was authentic or not," it said.

Stating that a large number of fake certificates have been detected, the memorandum said these are of no value so far as NRC updation is concerned as most of them are used for the second generation, like in the case of birth certificates. The memorandum contended "Most of the first generation legacy persons have used the electoral roll as link document, which is not dependable at all".

A legacy person is someone who figures in a set of pre-1971 documents such as the 1951 NRC and voters lists up to 1971, who an applicant can trace his or her lineage to. The standard operating procedure issued by the Centre during the claims and objections phase said anyone excluded from the NRC draft cannot change the legacy person. Elaborating, the APW said the normal practice followed by the illegal migrants is to enter their names in the post 1971 electoral rolls assuming to be the offspring of someone whose name figured in the pre-1971 electoral roll as there are no fool proof methods of detecting this fraudulent activity.

Claiming that 'family tree' verification would have been the fool proof method had it been done properly, it said in that method all the off springs of a legacy person were asked to submit their family details which were compared through the software. "The family trees of the genuine offsprings match and the family trees of persons who assume a name in the pre-1971 documents as their ancestor do not match with that of the genuine offspring", it said.

But the method did not work properly as almost all the data entry operators at the NRC seva kendras in the immigrant dominated areas were from the immigrant community itself, the APW claimed. The remuneration received by the operators were a meagre Rs 5,000 per month while the system integrator got around Rs 14,000 per month per operator. The data entry operators were therefore recruited locally as the low pay was not sufficient for an operator to work from a distant place.

Besides, there was was no police verification of the citizenship of these operators, the memorandum said adding that apart from them almost all local registrars of the Citizens Registration and other verification officers working in the immigrant dominated areas were also from the immigrant community, the memo said. The APW drew the SCNRC's attention to complaints to the NRC that the verifying officers with the help of the data entry operators, both of whom belonged to the immigrant section, had manipulated the family tree verification to include the names of suspected foreigners in the draft NRC.

The complaint was verified and it was suggested that the family tree verification in the immigrant dominated areas where verification officers and the DEOs are from the immigrant community or one of them were from immigrant community, should have been cross verified by another set of officers whose citizenship is beyond doubt, Sharma said. He also alleged that the reverification of the software through which the uploaded family tree data could be checked was not allowed by the previous state coordinator of NRC.

Claiming that corruption was committed by the previous SCNRC with his close aids, The APW contended that the Centre had expended Rs 1600 crore for the procedure through the then NRC Coordinator and urged the new SCNRC to enquire into the whole process "because a large number of illegalities, financial irregularities have been committed in making various expenditures" by the previous incumbent. Hitesh Dev Sarma was appointed the new SCNRC in place of Prateek Hajela in November. Hajela was transferred to his home state Madhya Pradesh. The final NRC list was published on August 31, 2019..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Sambhal district deputy collector dismissed for irregularities in land allocation: UP official

The Uttar Pradesh government has dismissed Sambhal district deputy collector Omvir Singh Yaduvanshi for alleged irregularities in allocation of land during his tenure as a tehsildar in Aligarh, a senior official said on Monday.In a statemen...

Union Minister lauds JIPMER for good health care services

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Monday lauded health care services rendered by the Centrally sponsored JIPMER here and said it has also distinguished itself in research work. He was speaking after i...

Mumbai may have at least two operational metro lines in 2020

If things work as planned, Mumbai will have at least two operational metro lines in 2020 connecting the western suburbs of the city. The two corridors, Metro Line-2A Dahisar-DN Nagar and Metro Line-7 Dahisar East-Andheri East are proposed t...

AAP criticises Thackeray over induction of Ajit Pawar as dy CM

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Monday invoked alleged irrigation scam that occurred during the tenure of previous Congress-NCP government to allege that the new Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi MVA dispensation has given a free run to the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019