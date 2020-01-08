Efforts being made to make environment venomous: BJP leader Uma Bharti

BJP leader Uma Bharti on Wednesday, while referring to the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday, alleged that some "thinkers in the country" were attempting to poison the environment. "There are some thinkers in the country who are like a particular snake which is less in number but is highly venomous... Efforts are being made to poison the environment ... We have to fix some things and we will fix them," she said while addressing a gathering here.

On January 5, a masked mob entered JNU and attacked students with sticks and rods in which more than 30 students were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. "When India got independence, the Muslims remained here in large numbers in some particular areas. So for their votes, politics of appeasement began...and in appeasement politics, such things were said so that they get scared," she said. (ANI)

