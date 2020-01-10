Left Menu
Development News Edition

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 10:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 10:07 IST
NEWS SCHEDULE

All India News Schedule For Friday, Jan 10

National Bureau Schedule

*Meeting in HRD on violence in JNU

*Curtain raiser on CWC meeting on Saturday

*BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra to address press conference at noon at party headquarters in Delhi

NCR Bureau Schedule

*JNU VC to meet HRD Ministry officials at 10:30 AM.

*JNU students' representatives to meet HRD Ministry officials

at 3 PM.

*Shashi Tharoor to launch Delhi Congress campaign to crowdsource ideas and suggestions for party manifesto at 2 PM

Legal Bureau Schedule

Supreme Court

*Judgement on Kashmir lockdown

*Tata Mistry case hearing

*Telangana encounter case hearing likely

High Court

*AAP MLAs office of profit related case hearing

*PIL against practice of manual scavenging

Trial courts

*Hearing on defamation complaint filed by Zee Media against Mahua Moitra

*Graft case hearing against Lalu Yadav's daughter,

son-in-law

*VVIP Chopper scam cases by CBI and ED

Northern Region Schedule

*Stories related to foreign envoys' visit to Jammu and Kashmir

*Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, likely to meet anti-CAA protest members, BHU students

*Priyanka Gandhi in Jaipur for a wedding, media interaction possible

*Himachal weather related stories

Southern Region Schedule

*AP capital related agitation in Amaravati

*Congress leader P Chidambaram to attend book release event at 6 PM in Chennai

Eastern Region Schedule

*TMC leader Derek O' Brien and JDU's Pavan Varma at a discussion on CAA in Kolkata.

*Union Minister Babul Supriyo to attend CAA event in Odisha

Western Region Schedule

*Gujarat Assembly to pass resolution in support of CAA

*Industry executives to attend Indian Broadcasting Foundation press conference in Mumbai at 12:30 pm

*93rd All India Marathi Literary meet in Osamanabad

PTI DV

DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

