NEWS SCHEDULE

National Bureau Schedule
*Meeting in HRD on violence in JNU
*Curtain raiser on CWC meeting on Saturday
*BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra to address press conference at noon at party headquarters in Delhi
NCR Bureau Schedule
*JNU VC to meet HRD Ministry officials at 10:30 AM.
*JNU students' representatives to meet HRD Ministry officials
at 3 PM.
*Shashi Tharoor to launch Delhi Congress campaign to crowdsource ideas and suggestions for party manifesto at 2 PM
Legal Bureau Schedule
Supreme Court
*Judgement on Kashmir lockdown
*Tata Mistry case hearing
*Telangana encounter case hearing likely
High Court
*AAP MLAs office of profit related case hearing
*PIL against practice of manual scavenging
Trial courts
*Hearing on defamation complaint filed by Zee Media against Mahua Moitra
*Graft case hearing against Lalu Yadav's daughter,
son-in-law
*VVIP Chopper scam cases by CBI and ED
Northern Region Schedule
*Stories related to foreign envoys' visit to Jammu and Kashmir
*Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, likely to meet anti-CAA protest members, BHU students
*Priyanka Gandhi in Jaipur for a wedding, media interaction possible
*Himachal weather related stories
Southern Region Schedule
*AP capital related agitation in Amaravati
*Congress leader P Chidambaram to attend book release event at 6 PM in Chennai
Eastern Region Schedule
*TMC leader Derek O' Brien and JDU's Pavan Varma at a discussion on CAA in Kolkata.
*Union Minister Babul Supriyo to attend CAA event in Odisha
Western Region Schedule
*Gujarat Assembly to pass resolution in support of CAA
*Industry executives to attend Indian Broadcasting Foundation press conference in Mumbai at 12:30 pm
*93rd All India Marathi Literary meet in Osamanabad
