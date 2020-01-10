Left Menu
SC order on J-K setback to those opposed to govt's move on Art 370: BJP

The BJP on Friday described the Supreme Court order, which asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to immediately review curb orders against people, as a "setback" to opposition parties because they had called the Union government's decision to nullify Article 370 "unconstitutional". BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said the Ministry of Home Affairs had been anyway relaxing restriction on its own and resumption of internet services too could have happened in due course.

"The Supreme Court's verdict is actually a setback to those who have opposed the revocation of Article 370 as unconstitutional and invalid and are now claiming vindication on only relaxation of restrictions. The MHA has been relaxing all restrictions on its own in any case and resumption of internet service too would have happened in due course," he said. In its verdict, the apex court said that freedom of speech and conducting business on the Internet are protected under the Constitution, while directing the Jammu and Kashmir administration to immediately review curb orders.

Welcoming the order, the Congress said it will restore free flow of information from the region and termed as "path-breaking" its observation that prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 cannot be used indefinitely to suppress freedom of speech and expression and difference of opinion. The party also took potshots at the Modi government.

