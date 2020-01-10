TDB not to file fresh affidavit in Supreme Court regarding on entry of women in Sabarimala

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) will not file a new affidavit regarding the entry of women in Sabarimala, said TDP President N Vasu on Friday. "As of now, we need not file any additional affidavit in SC apart from what has been filed in 2016. The Supreme Court has not asked us to file a counter affidavit in this case.

So when such a necessity comes we will think of it," Vasu told reporters here. The counter-affidavit was filed in Supreme court in 2016 when the Congress appointed Prayar Gopalakrishnan was President stated that women in all age group should not be allowed in Sabarimala as it is against tradition.

Upon being questioned on TDB's view on granting entry for women to Sabarimala, Vasu said, "The SC already has delivered its judgement in 2018 permitting women entry. That judgment is now challenged. A batch of review petitions are pending before SC. A larger bench will examine this, let us wait for the final verdict." "If the final verdict is in the favour of women entry, then we have no option but to accept it," he added.

The apex court had formed a nine-judge Bench for hearing the case on January 13. The Constitution Bench will hear the issue of allowing entry of women of all ages in Kerala's Sabarimala temple, clubbed with the issues of entry of women in Muslim and Parsi places of worship.

The top court had issued the notice in connection with the listing of pleas filed by the Indian Young Lawyers' Association seeking review of its 2018 judgement allowing women and girls of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple. (ANI)

