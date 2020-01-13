PM Modi extends greetings to nation on Lohri

On the occasion of Lohri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to citizens of the country. "Have a wonderful Lohri. May this special festival bring joy and good health in everyone's lives," Prime Minister Modi tweeted both in English and Hindi.

Earlier in the day, President Ramnath Kovind too extended best wishes to the citizens and said, "May the festival bring happiness, good health and prosperity to everyone's lives." Bonfire and folk songs are a major part of the celebrations and a puja parikrama around the bonfire is performed, followed by the distribution of prasad.Welcoming longer days and the sun's journey to the northern hemisphere, Lohri is observed the night before Makar Sankranti or Maghi. (ANI)

