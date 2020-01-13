Doctor who treated Unnao rape victim's father dies

The doctor, who treated Unnao rape victim's father, died under suspicious circumstances here on Monday.

"He complained of breathing difficulty in the morning. We suggested to him that he should go to the hospital. He said that he would go in some time after taking some rest. But he died in the meantime," a relative of the doctor told reporters.

A Delhi court on December 20 last year sentenced expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to life imprisonment in the Unnao rape case and directed him to pay the compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.