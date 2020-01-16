Women inspired by Shaheen Bagh agitation stage sit-in protest at Prayagraj's Roshan Bagh

Hundreds of women are staging a sit-in protest in Prayagraj, to express their discontent over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). Much like Delhi' Shaheen Bagh protest, the agitation in Roshan Bagh area of the city is also spearheaded by women and is peacefully underway since some time.

The district administration had also filed an FIR against some of the protesters in a bid to remove them from the area. However, the protesters continued to occupy the space. To spread the message of brotherhood and patriotism, the protestors, mostly Muslim women have decked the venue with a collage of Ram Prasad Bismil and Ashfaq Ullah Khan, who have sacrificed their lives for the Indian independence movement, along with the Indian tricolor flag.

Protests broke out in different parts of the country against and in support of CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

