MVA's Daund set to be member of Maha Legislative Council

Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate Sanjay Daund is set to be a member of the state Legislative Council after his BJP opponent Rajan Teli on Friday withdrew nomination for the January 24 bypoll. Friday is the last day to withdraw nomination for the election.

NCP's Daund is a member of the Beed Zilla Parishad at present. The bypoll was necessitated after Dhananjay Munde, who was leader of opposition in the Legislative Council, got elected to the Assembly from Parli in October last year..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.