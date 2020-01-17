Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aadhaar, PAN cards not proof of citizenship: Dilip Ghosh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 21:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 21:50 IST
Aadhaar, PAN cards not proof of citizenship: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday said that Aadhaar and PAN cards are not proof of citizenship. He urged refugees to get their citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 or CAA.

Ghosh, while addressing a pro-CAA rally here, urged people not to fall into the "trap" of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other TMC leaders, who have been saying that refugees living in West Bengal for decades and possessing Aadhaar and PAN cards need not apply for citizenship. "...This is misleading because refugees have to seek citizenship through new the citizenship law. If you do not submit your details, you will be in trouble," Ghosh said.

Taking a dig at anti-CAA rallies in the city and across the country, he said, "the intellectuals had never hit the streets when Hindus had to flee to India from neighbouring countries". The state BJP president said the CAA has been brought in to give citizenship to refugees and not snatch it from citizens.

"The opposition is trying to mislead the masses. The prime minister will give three to four months to apply for citizenship. "You all should apply for citizenship. You do not need documents to prove anything, just fill up the forms with the name of your parents and you will get the citizenship," he said.

The amended citizenship law has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the state, with the TMC opposing the legislation tooth and nail and the BJP pressing for its implementation. Ghosh's comment was criticised by the ruling TMC.

"Who is Dilip Ghosh to decide who is a citizen and who is not? The people of this state will give Dilip Ghosh and his party a befitting reply for its arrogance," Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Tapas Roy said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Italian bonds rally after change in electoral law rejected

Italian government bonds rallied and outperformed their eurozone peers on Friday after Italys highest court rejected a proposed change in the electoral law that would probably have benefited the far-right League. The Constitutional Court on...

U.S.-China trade deal to ease global uncertainty -IMF chief

The signing of a Phase 1 trade agreement between the United States and China will reduce - but not eliminate - uncertainty that has dampened global economic growth, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday. Speaking at an e...

Colombia protests to intensify this year, union leader says

Protests against the social and economic policies of Colombian President Ivan Duque will restart with more intensity this year, a top union leader said.Marchers in the Andean country held mass demonstrations in November and December last ye...

Will need 6 months to resettle Bru refugees in Tripura: CM

A day after the signing of an agreement that puts an end to the Bru refugee crisis, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday said it will take at least six months to resettle the 34,000 odd members of the community who are living h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020