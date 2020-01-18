Fake Thailand airline 'Yo Air' job racket busted by Delhi Police, 1 held

Delhi Police on Friday arrested a man who cheated innocent people on seeking employment in a fake airline company 'Yo Air'. The arrested person was identified as Sanket Jha, resident of Kandiwala, Mumbai.

Police Station Mandir Marg received a call regarding quarrel at hotel Metropolitan. A woman named Shipra Singh from Noida reported that she came to know through the social media page regarding an interview for Cabin Crew in 'Yo Air', a Thailand based company. She further alleged that after initial screening, she received an e-mail for interview of management round in the national capital at a hotel near Bangla Sahab Gurudwara. However, when she reached there, the person conducting interview namely Sanket Jha asked for a demand draft of Rs 2.55 lakh before selection.

Later, Singh came to know that there was no such Airline 'Yo Air' in Thailand and she was being cheated. She informed police that around 250 to 300 people had come for the said interview. Two other woman associates of the accused have been made to join the investigation by notice under Section 41(1A) of the CrPC.

An FIR under relevant IPC section has been registered and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

