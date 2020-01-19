Panchayat employee's wife accuses BJP MLA, his mother of harassing her husband: Police

The wife of a Nagar Panchayat employee here has lodged a compliant with the police, accusing a BJP MLA and his mother, who is also the chairperson of Bithoor Nagar Panchayat, of harassing her husband, an official said on Sunday. Bithoor police station in-charge Kaushlendra Pratap Singh said the woman, Shalu Dwivedi, a Kanpur resident, submitted a written complaint to the police on Friday.

The complaint is being examined, he added. "In her written complaint against BJP MLA Abhijeet Singh Sanga and his mother, Bithoor Nagar Panchayat chairperson Nirmala Singh, the woman has stated that the two often call her husband Akhilesh Dwivedi, a Nagar Panchayat employee, and force him to work on their private farming land," the SHO said.

On her husband's refusal, his salary was stopped for two months, the woman said in her complaint, adding she along with her husband were also threatened that they would be implicated in false criminal cases, the SHO said, citing the complaint. BJP MLA from Bithoor (SC), Abhijeet Singh Sanga, however, denied the allegations against him and his mother, and said the complaint was filed under a conspiracy against him.

"The charges are being probed by Kalyanpur Circle Officer Ajay Kumar," the SHO said, adding an FIR is yet to be registered in this connection. The woman also alleged that the police is trying to shield the BJP MLA and his mother.

