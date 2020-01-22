Left Menu
Development News Edition

This month's Mann ki Baat at 6 pm on Jan 26

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 20:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 20:47 IST
This month's Mann ki Baat at 6 pm on Jan 26

The first 'Mann ki Baat' monthly radio show of this year will be aired on Republic Day. This time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address will take place at 6.00 PM instead of the usual 11.00 AM.

The timing has been changed due to the Republic Day function in the morning and the prime minister's other official engagements, sources in the government said. His last 'Mann ki Baat' address was on December 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Companies buy first-ever Super Bowl ads, hope to gain attention in streaming eraLittle Caesars pizza chain, Facebook and the running brand Saucony will buy their first Super Bowl ads eve...

Citizens to get a say on how EU evolves after Brexit shock

Citizens of the European Union will have a say on how the bloc should change to meet their needs under a proposal of the executive European Commission as it seeks to digest the lessons of Brexit. Encouraged by a high turnout in last Mays Eu...

Three men with alleged IS links arrested in TN

Three men with alleged IS links arrested in TN Ramanathapuram TN, Jan 22 PTI Three men with suspected links to the ISIS and connected to cases being probed by the National Investigation Agency NIA were arrested here on Wednesday, polic...

South African army drops charges against hijab-wearing officer

Cape Town, Jan 22 AFP The South African army on Wednesday dropped charges against an officer who had been indicted for wearing a Muslim headscarf under her military beret, lawyers said. Major Fatima Isaacs was criminally charged in June 201...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020