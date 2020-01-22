This month's Mann ki Baat at 6 pm on Jan 26

The first 'Mann ki Baat' monthly radio show of this year will be aired on Republic Day. This time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address will take place at 6.00 PM instead of the usual 11.00 AM.

The timing has been changed due to the Republic Day function in the morning and the prime minister's other official engagements, sources in the government said. His last 'Mann ki Baat' address was on December 29.

