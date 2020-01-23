NIRDPR, UNICEF establish 'Communication Resource Unit' Hyderabad, Jan 23 (PTI): City-based National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) on Thursday said it has joined hands with UNICEF to establish a 'Communication Resource Unit' (CRU) to act as an institutional mechanism for providing strategic communication support to national flagship programmes. It provides Social and Behavioural Change Communications (SBCC) to state governments as well as to central government schemes such as POSHAN Abhiyaan, National Health Mission and Swachh Bharath Mission among others, a release from NIRDPR said.

It is currently operating in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka and has demonstrated management of strategic communications, the release said. It aims to cater to strategic communication needs of different government department through consultations, technical support and, capacity building.

CRU is equipped with a skilled team to support SBCC strategies development, rollout plans, capacity building and developing IEC (Information Education and Communication) material, among others. According to the release, CRU has been recognised as unique model to operate out of NIRDPR and serve government departments with various communication needs.

The unit is serving departments such as Women Development and Child Welfare, Health, Rural Development and Education through various SBCC strategies, IEC material, capacity building of line functionaries and also with translation and adaptation of National Material on POSHAN and Anaemia Mukth Bharath, it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.