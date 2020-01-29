Left Menu
Just like sports, Saina will do well in politics too, says mother Usha Rani

Soon after ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), beaming with pride her mother Usha Rani said that just like in sports, she will do well in the field of politics as well.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 16:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 16:06 IST
Saina Nehwal's mother Usha Rani while speaking to ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Soon after ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), beaming with pride her mother Usha Rani said that just like in sports, she will do well in the field of politics as well. "I am very happy. Saina was doing well in sports and she will do well in politics too. BJP is doing good for the country. Saina is very hardworking and will work hard in this field as well. Saina is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Rani told ANI.

Saina's elder sister Abu Chandranshu Nehwal also joined the BJP today. After joining the party, Saina said that she is fortunate to be getting a chance to work under the guidance of a very hardworking leader -- Prime Minister Modi.

"It is a great day today. I have won several titles and have tried to bring fame to my country. I am a very hardworking person. I can see how Prime Minister Narendra Modi works for the country day and night. I am fortunate enough that I can work under his guidance," said Saina. "The BJP government at the Centre is making efforts to provide facilities in the field of sports with schemes like Khelo India. Today, I am joining a party, which is doing so well for the country. I hope I will too do something good for my country. A big thanks to BJP to honour me with its membership," she added.

Nehwal joined the BJP in the presence of party national general secretary Arun Singh. "Saina is a player who has brought fame to the entire nation. The number one badminton player will now work under the guidance of Modiji," said Singh.

The BJP welcomed Saina, 29, with a beautiful flower bouquet and its trademark yellow coloured scarf. The former world number 1 was inducted into the BJP ahead of the crucial Delhi Assembly elections and is likely to be roped in for the party's ongoing poll campaign.

The popular badminton star has been honoured with the country's top sporting awards like the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award. On the professional front, Saina was last seen playing in the Thailand Masters tournament, where her performance remained less than impressive as she was knocked in the very first round.

On January 22, she was knocked out of Thailand Masters after losing to Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt 21-13, 17-21, 21-15. Last year, a number of sportspersons including cricketer Gautam Gambhir and Commonwealth Games medal-winning wrestler Babita Phogat joined the BJP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

