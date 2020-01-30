Left Menu
5 held for BJP functionary's murder

  • Madurai
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 15:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

5 held for BJP functionary's murder Tiruchirappalli, Jan 30 (PTI): Five people were arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder of the BJP functionary Vijaya Raghu here following previous enmity, police said. The arrested were identified as Mohammed Babu (24), Sudarvendhan, Yasser, Hari Prasad and Sachin (all aged between 19- 20), the police said.

The five have been lodged in the central prison, they said. Vijaya Raghu (40), a zonal secretary of the BJP at Palakarai, was collecting parking fee in a market area in the city on Monday when he was surrounded and hacked to death by the gang, they added..

