Development News Edition

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 10:10 IST
  • Created: 31-01-2020 10:10 IST
All India News Schedule for Thursday, Jan 31

NATIONAL - PM Narendra Modi's media byte ahead of the Budget session of parliament, 10:30 am.

- Congress protest around Gandhi statue at parliament complex, 10:30 am. - Congress press conference, 4 pm.

- Stories from first day of Budget session of Parliament.

NCR - BJP to release its manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls - 3 pm

- Discussion on 'How Green are Political Manifestos' by United Residents Joint Association - 12 pm - Amit Shah to hold public meetings at Shakur Basti - 3:30 pm

Trinagar - 6 pm Wazripur - 7:30 pm

Roadshow at Model Town - 8:30 pm - J P Nadda to hold public meetings at

Ghonda - 4 pm Timarpur - 5:30 pm

Rajouri Garden - 7 pm

LEGAL SC

- Hearing related to rise in child rape - Issues relating to election reform

- Several fresh PILs

HC - Air pollution

- 2G case appeals - Plea seeking to make marital rape an offence

Trial Courts

- Nirbhaya Case: Court to hear plea of convicts seeking stay on execution due to pendency of mercy petition. - Agusta Westland Case: Court to take up miscellaneous applications by accused Gautam Khaitan.

- Hearing in the defamation case against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Caravan magazine by NSA's son Vivek Doval for allegedly defaming his family and equating it to D Company.

NORTH - Farrukhabad hostage episode follow-up

- Aligarh Muslim University protests, students' boycott update - Haryana cabinet meeting in Delhi

- Rajasthan DGP to launch campaign with Nobel prize winner Kailash Satyarthi against trafficking of children

SOUTH - Kerala Assembly

- Corona virus updates - Inauguration of Leather Fair, Chennai, 5 pm

EAST - Shipping Conclave in Kolkata

- Former union minister and RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha's PC in Patna

WEST - Bhopal: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Yuva Sankalp Shivir of college students.

- Panaji: Union minister Kiren Rijiju at National Games Organising Committee event 7 pm AAR AAR

