NEWS SCHEDULE
All India News Schedule for Thursday, Jan 31
NATIONAL - PM Narendra Modi's media byte ahead of the Budget session of parliament, 10:30 am.
- Congress protest around Gandhi statue at parliament complex, 10:30 am. - Congress press conference, 4 pm.
- Stories from first day of Budget session of Parliament.
NCR - BJP to release its manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls - 3 pm
- Discussion on 'How Green are Political Manifestos' by United Residents Joint Association - 12 pm - Amit Shah to hold public meetings at Shakur Basti - 3:30 pm
Trinagar - 6 pm Wazripur - 7:30 pm
Roadshow at Model Town - 8:30 pm - J P Nadda to hold public meetings at
Ghonda - 4 pm Timarpur - 5:30 pm
Rajouri Garden - 7 pm
LEGAL SC
- Hearing related to rise in child rape - Issues relating to election reform
- Several fresh PILs
HC - Air pollution
- 2G case appeals - Plea seeking to make marital rape an offence
Trial Courts
- Nirbhaya Case: Court to hear plea of convicts seeking stay on execution due to pendency of mercy petition. - Agusta Westland Case: Court to take up miscellaneous applications by accused Gautam Khaitan.
- Hearing in the defamation case against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Caravan magazine by NSA's son Vivek Doval for allegedly defaming his family and equating it to D Company.
NORTH - Farrukhabad hostage episode follow-up
- Aligarh Muslim University protests, students' boycott update - Haryana cabinet meeting in Delhi
- Rajasthan DGP to launch campaign with Nobel prize winner Kailash Satyarthi against trafficking of children
SOUTH - Kerala Assembly
- Corona virus updates - Inauguration of Leather Fair, Chennai, 5 pm
EAST - Shipping Conclave in Kolkata
- Former union minister and RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha's PC in Patna
WEST - Bhopal: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Yuva Sankalp Shivir of college students.
- Panaji: Union minister Kiren Rijiju at National Games Organising Committee event 7 pm AAR AAR
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
I-T serves notice to Mumbai labourer, demands Rs 1 crore payment in lieu of transactions
Nirbhaya case: Delhi government rejects convict Mukesh's mercy plea
Fighting to win 68 seats in Delhi, says Manish Sisodia ahead of filing nomination
Jaishankar, Iran FM discuss 2015 nuclear deal in New Delhi
Delhi court adjourns MJ Akbar's defamation case against Priya Ramani till Jan 24