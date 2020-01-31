Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP poll manifesto: Party promises to develop Yamuna river front as eco-tourism hub

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 20:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 20:36 IST
BJP poll manifesto: Party promises to develop Yamuna river front as eco-tourism hub

The BJP on Friday said it would develop the river front of the Yamuna as an eco-tourism hub on the lines of the Sabarmati in Ahmedabad and the Ganga in Varanasi if voted to power in Delhi. In its 'Sanklap Patra' (manifesto) for the February 8 Delhi assembly polls, the party also promised a 'Yamuna Museum' on the river's bank, besides constituting a 'Delhi Yamuna Vikas Board' to ensure clean and uninterrupted flow of water in the river.

The 'Sankalp Patra' was released in the presence of Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javadekar and Harsh Vardhan. The party's Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari and MPs were also present. "We will set up a water taxi service between Wazirabad and Sonia Vihar, Jagatpur and Tronica City at affordable prices. This will be a non-polluting mode of transport which will also save time of travellers," the BJP said in its manifesto.

The Yamuna banks will be developed as an eco-tourism hub on the lines of the work done along the banks of the Sabarmati in Ahmedabad and the Ganga in Varanasi, it stated. "An annual festival - Yamuna Mahotsav - will be organised to highlight and celebrate the religious importance of the Yamuna. We will also deploy bio-remediation technology for cleaning up the river," the party said.

The BJP also said that if it forms government in Delhi, it will implement biological treatment of industrial pollutants at source and expand the capacity of sewage treatment plants. "We will also build a network of ghats on the Yamuna to ensure proper facilities during Chhath Puja," it said, adding that the party is committed to taking all steps to free the river of pollution in a time-bound manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

WMSS 2020: Axens Solutions aims to achieve 20 pct biofuels, cites Harshit Agarwal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

New York health commissioner says no confirmed coronavirus case in NYC

New York Health commissioner said on Friday there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city.Eight precincts in Queens and New York were warned early on Friday to be careful if visiting Elmhurst Hospital over a possible coronavirus ...

'I am not a virus': France's Asian community pushes back over xenophobia

In a southeastern Paris district known as the go-to place for Asian cuisine, business is down at Pascal Corliers Vietnamese restaurant, a side-effect of Chinas coronavirus health scare that has sparked panic and a rise in xenophobic inciden...

UPDATE 6-Democratic witness bid doomed in Trump trial as Murkowski says no

Another key Republican announced opposition to calling witnesses in U.S. President Donald Trumps Senate impeachment trial, appearing to doom a bid by Democrats to have testimony in the trial and paving the way for an expected acquittal of T...

Soccer-Dortmund snap up ex-Liverpool midfielder Can from Juventus

Borussia Dortmund have signed German international midfielder Emre Can from Italian champions Juventus, the Bundesliga club said on Friday. The 26-year-old former Liverpool player completed his medical check-up before signing for Dortmund, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020