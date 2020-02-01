Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: 324 Indians evacuated from Wuhan, admitted to ITBP, Army facilities

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 18:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 18:36 IST
Coronavirus: 324 Indians evacuated from Wuhan, admitted to ITBP, Army facilities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As many as 324 Indians, evacuated from China's Wuhan city, on Saturday reached here on board Air India's jumbo B747 aircraft and were admitted at the two quarantine facilities set up by the Army and the ITBP, though none of them have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said. The plane, carrying 211 students, 110 working professionals, and three minors, reached Delhi around 7.30 am, they said, adding that none of them have tested positive for the coronavirus as yet.

Another flight of the airline, which departed for the Chinese city from here around 1.37 pm to bring back Indian nationals, reached Wuhan around 5.40 pm on Saturday, the officials said. Five doctors from the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, who was on board the first flight, are also on the second flight, an Air India spokesperson said.

Out of the total 324 who landed here this morning, 88 women, 10 men, and six children were brought to the special quarantine facility of the ITBP in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area, ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said. The Army has also set up a quarantine facility in Manesar near Delhi to keep around 300 Indians who were evacuated from China's Hubei province in view of the coronavirus infection outbreak.

Separately, border-guarding force ITBP has set up a 600-bedded facility in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area to quarantine and provide basic medical care to those suspected to have been affected by the virus. The officials said the Indians evacuated from China will be monitored for any signs of the infection for a duration of two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members.

The first flight had departed from Delhi airport at 1.17 pm on Friday to evacuate Indian nationals from China, where more than 250 people, none of them Indian, have died due to the deadly coronavirus infection. Out of the 324 persons that have been evacuated through first Air India flight, 56, 53 and 42 are from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, respectively.

Two more people suspected of being affected by coronavirus have been admitted to the isolation ward of the RML Hospital here, taking the total number of patients housed at the facility to eight, hospital authorities said. On Friday evening, two men, aged 23 and 46 years, complained of respiratory problems and fever at the hospital which has been designated by the government to deal with such cases, they said.

Wuhan, Hubei's capital, is the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. The virus has killed 259 people in China with total confirmed cases surging to 11,791 amid stepped-up efforts by a number of countries to evacuate their nationals from Hubei province, officials said on Saturday. Air India has done such evacuations earlier also from countries such as Libya, Iraq, Yemen, Kuwait, and Nepal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

NDA constituents in TN welcome Union Budget; Oppn slams it

NDA constituents in TN welcome Union Budget Oppn slams it Chennai, Feb 1 PTI NDA constituents in Tamil Nadu, including the AIADMK on Saturday welcomed the Union budget, but the opposition, led by the DMK, lashed out at its various prop...

Govt earmarks Rs 4,400 cr for clean air, massive hike from last year

Underlining its increased focus on air quality improvement, the central government has earmarked a whopping Rs 4,400 crore for FY 2020-21 for cleaner air, a massive hike from the last Budgetary allocation of Rs 460 crore. The announcement w...

Adarsh, Shreya notch up double wins at National Shooting trials

Haryanas Adarsh Singh and Madhya Pradeshs Shreya Agrawal won double titles at the ongoing national Shooting trials for rifle and pistol disciplines here on Saturday. While Adarsh won both the mens and junior mens 25m rapid fire pistol T1 tr...

Budget has betrayed people's aspirations, says Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Saturday hit out at the Centre over the budget saying it has betrayed the aspirations of the people of Delhi. At a press conference, Sisodia said, This budget has betrayed the aspirations of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020