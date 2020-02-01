Left Menu
'Great drama party' of Delhi becoming too costly for country: BJP's BL Santhosh

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 22:14 IST
  • Created: 01-02-2020 22:14 IST
In an veiled attack on the AAP over the firing incidents at Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti-CAA protests here, the BJP's organisational secretary B L Santhosh said the "great drama party" of Delhi is becoming too costly for the country. On Saturday, two days after a youth fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters near the Jamia university, another man fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh and was later taken into custody.

Without naming any political party or individual, Santhosh in a series of tweets said, "... first it was lies for 54 months ... then freebies for 6 months ... now last 30 days dramas." On one side this is happening and on the other, the Modi government is fighting for justice for Nirbhaya in the Supreme Court, he said.

Santhosh's remarks come ahead of the February 8 Delhi assembly polls. The BJP and the AAP in their poll campaigning are attacking each other over the Shaheen Bagh issue.

"One more drama today. This time the gun shot is near Shaheen Bagh. The acts are looking too dramatic to be real. Person brandishes gun...shoots couple of bullets, shouts some words against a community. The great drama party of Delhi is becoming too costly for the country," he tweeted.

