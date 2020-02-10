Left Menu
Gehlot to make statement on SC ruling on reservation in promotion for SC/STs

Gehlot to make statement on SC ruling on reservation in promotion for SC/STs
Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot will make a statement in Lok Sabha on the recent Supreme Court ruling that there is no fundamental right to claim reservation in promotion for SC/STs, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the House on Monday. Amid demands by opposition to raise the issue in Lok Sabha, Singh said, "The recent SC ruling is a sensitive issue" and the social justice and empowerment minister will make a statement on the subject in the House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met senior ministers this morning in his Parliament House office. Though such meetings are routine during Parliament sessions, Monday's meet assumes importance in the backdrop of the court ruling. There, however, was no official word on it.

The Supreme Court has ruled that there is no fundamental right to claim reservation in promotion for SCs, STs and OBCs in government jobs.

