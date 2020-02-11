Latest trends by EC: AAP leading on 45 seats, BJP on 19.

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will give the green light to the countrys High Speed 2 HS2 rail project, reported the BBC on Tuesday. The government will say that the whole of the project which will link London to Birmingham and then s...
Singer Domino Kirke, wife of You star Penn Badgley, has announced that she is expecting her first baby with the actor. This is the third pregnancy for Kirke, 36, after she suffered two miscarriages in a row.On the road again... pregnancy af...
Adani Transmission on Tuesday said it has sold 25.1 percent stake in its arm Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd AEML to Qatar Investment Authority QIA for approximately Rs 3,220 crore. Qatar Investment Authority QIA has completed acquisition of 2...
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Centres response on a plea seeking a court-monitored probe by a committee or an SIT into the police crackdown at Jamia Millia Islamia University on December 15 last year. A bench of Chief Justice D...