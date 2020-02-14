Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goyal accuses WB govt of depriving people of benefits of central schemes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 00:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 00:14 IST
Goyal accuses WB govt of depriving people of benefits of central schemes

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday accused the West Bengal government, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, of depriving the people of the state of the benefits of central schemes such as the Ayushman Bharat and Prime Minister Kisan Yojana. He said the CPI and the CPI(M) had earlier partnered with the Congress at the Centre and Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) was also part of the Congress-led UPA government, but West Bengal got little central benefits.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed that projects of any state will be completed on priority if land and other requisites are made available," Goyal said while inaugurating the first phase of the East West Metro corridor. "We want to give more projects to West Bengal, but the state is not allowing those," he claimed.

Goyal, who also holds the important commerce portfolio in the Modi cabinet, said 8.88 lakh farmers across the country received the benefits of the Prime Minister Kisan (PMK) Yojana, but no one from West Bengal got those due to the refusal by the Mamata Banerjee government. "In the Ayushman Bharat programme, nearly one crore people have got the benefits, but people of Bengal were deprived of it," he said.

Goyal said the Modi government had brought in a wave of development in the country with its motto: "sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka viswas". He added that the prime minister had, in 2014, said the wholesome development of the country could only happen if the eastern parts developed.

"Earlier, the west and the south developed but not the east," he said, adding that people from Bihar and West Bengal went to all parts of the country for work. The people of the eastern parts of the country had not got an opportunity to enjoy the fruits of development before Modi became the prime minister, the railway minister said, adding that the focus of the Union government was on developing these parts of the country.

Flagging off an inter-city express between Balurghat and Kolkata through remote control, Goyal, on a lighter note, said it might have been a coincidence that the number of the train matched with his date of birth. "While the number of the train is 13064, my date of birth is June 13, 1964," he said.

The railway minister also dedicated to the nation 140 kms of railway electrification project in the Katwa-Azimganj and Monigram-Nalhati sections of the Howrah and Malda divisions. The commissioning of the new railway electrification project at a cost of approximately Rs 219 crore, covering the Katwa-Azimganj and Monigram-Nalhati sections, will help ensure seamless electric train operations on different routes of the Eastern Railway and reducing diesel consumption substantially.

Goyal said 83 per cent route kilometres of the Eastern Railway were electrified now and the remaining work was in progress so as to achieve 100 per cent electrification by 2021. He also dedicated to the nation a 3-MW rooftop solar power plant at the Howrah station, which was installed without incurring any capital expenditure by the Indian Railways.

The cumulative revenue saving would be around Rs 40 crore over the next 25 years, an Eastern Railway official said. Goyal also inaugurated from the Sector 5 station 41.13 kms of double/third line over the Howrah, Malda and Sealdah divisions of the Eastern Railway, which was completed at a cost of approximately Rs 550 crore.

The ER has commissioned double lines in the Nimtita-Dhulianganga (11.38 km) and Sujnipara-Nimtita (6.72 km) sections of the Malda division, the Mile 5B-New Alipore (1.67 km) section of the Sealdah division, the Lalbagh Court Road-Khagraghat Road (7.40 km) section and the Debipur-Rasulpur third line (13.96 km) of the Howrah division, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

India-UK army exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 commences

AI for Social Good: Google supports six research projects across Asia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Weinstein's lawyer assails accusers' credibility in NY rape trial closing argument

A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein on Thursday took aim at the credibility of the women accusing the former movie producer of sexual assault and urged jurors in the closing arguments of his New York trial to acquit him. The prosecution wove a si...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate rebukes Trump, votes to limit warmaking ability in Iran

The U.S. Senate backed legislation on Thursday to limit President Donald Trumps ability to wage war against Iran, rebuking him after a strike against an Iranian military commander and Tehrans retaliation last month raised fears of broader r...

Diamondbacks' Leake fractures left wrist

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Mike Leake was diagnosed with a fractured left wrist and hopes to be recovered for the start of the regular season. Leake underwent an MRI exam on Wednesday and that is when the fracture was detected.Leake,...

Ruckus in Nagaland Assembly after speaker disallows discussion on SARFAESI Act

The decision of Nagaland Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer disallowing any discussion on the SARFAESI Act, 2002 triggered a ruckus on the fifth day of the budget session of the House on Thursday. As the House gathered after the Question...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020