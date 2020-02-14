Left Menu
Development News Edition

Novel coronavirus situation under control: Health Secretary

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 17:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 17:28 IST
Novel coronavirus situation under control: Health Secretary

The novel coronavirus situation in the country was under control, the Union Health Secretary said on Friday after a meeting to review preparedness for prevention and management of the deadly infection. Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan chaired a video-conference meeting with health secretaries from states and Union territories and senior officials from Ministries of Shipping, External Affairs, Civil Aviation and Tourism, according to an official statement.

She said various precautionary measures have been undertaken in close coordination with the ministries concerned at the central level. "The situation is under control in the country and is being regularly monitored by the Prime Minister's Office, Union Health Minister and Cabinet Secretary.... In addition, a Group of Ministers is also reviewing the status," she said.

So far, India has reported three confirmed cases of nCoV, all from Kerala. Three medical students of the Wuhan University, all natives of Kerala, who returned to India on their own recently and self-reported at a hospital in the state tested positive for the respiratory virus, named COVID-19. One of them has been discharged after recovery.

Besides, around 15,991 people across the country have been kept on community surveillance. Of them, 497 have been identified as symptomatic cases and are being monitored while about 41 have been hospitalised. During the video-conference meeting on Friday, states were informed that though the number of cases has not increased, the vigil needs to be kept high. They were urged to keep enhancing the awareness among the masses for prevention through personal hygiene, and self-reporting in case of any travel from China and other identified countries, the statement said.

States were also advised to regularly fill the requisite information accurately and in timely manner on the portal which has been put in place as a special surveillance web tool to monitor the cases on a real time basis, and to help in national-level monitoring, the statement said. States such as Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim bordering Nepal were asked to strengthen the disease surveillance.

A high-level Group of Ministers, constituted on the directions of the prime minister, held its second meeting to review the current status and actions for prevention and management of the novel coronavirus on Thursday. Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that India has extended support to Maldives in testing samples and to Bhutan in managing the disease.

"India has also agreed to support Afghanistan in testing samples. India is also extending help to China by sending essential items for combating nCoV as per a commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a goodwill gesture," Vardhan said. Passengers arriving from Thailand and Singapore, besides China and Hong Kong, are being screened for possible exposure to the respiratory virus at 21 identified airports.

The health ministry has asked people to refrain from travelling to China in view of the coronavirus outbreak and said travellers on return could be quarantined. In an updated travel advisory, the health ministry said that the existing visas, including e-visas already issued, are no longer valid for any foreign national travelling from China. Also, surveillance at Points of Entry (PoE) is continuing at 21 airports, 12 major ports, 65 minor ports and at six land crossings.

Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) is carrying out community based surveillance of passengers travelling from China, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea and Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Suspended MLA seeks more time for�reply to Speaker''s notice

Suspended ruling Congress legislator N Dhanavelou on Friday sought more time to reply tothe notice issued to him by Puducherry assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu on why no action should be taken against theformer under the anti-defection law...

Pranavi makes a winning debut on pro circuit, wins third leg of Hero WPGT

Young Pranavi Urs made a winning start to her professional career as she notched up a one-shot victory in the third leg of the Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour at the TNGF Cosmo Golf course here on Friday. It was a second successive victory for Pr...

Ramlila Maidan gears up to host swearing-in ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal for third time

Preparations are afoot at the historic Ramlila Maidan here for the swearing-in ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi chief minister for the third successive term on Sunday. The ground, which served as the battleground for the 51-year-old bur...

Investors welcome Poland's decision to freeze last coal-fuelled plant project

Shares in Polish state-run utilities Energa and Enea gained on Friday after they froze financing of their joint project to build 1 a GW coal-fuelled power unit, citing difficulties raising funds due to environmental concerns. The ruling con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020