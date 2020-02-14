Preparations on for 22km Trump-Modi roadshow in Ahmedabad
More than 50,000 people are expected to line up along the 22km route of the roadshow of US
President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on February 24, Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel said on Friday.
She said this may possible be the longest roadshow in the city for a visiting dignitary.
As per the route plan given to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) by authorities, Trump and Modi will first
reach the Sabarmati Ashram, a place closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi, from the international airport.
From the Sabarmati Ashram, both the leaders would take the SP Ring Road via the Indira Bridge near the airport to
reach the newly built cricket stadium in Motera, said Patel. "It will be a 22-km-long roadshow, perhaps the longest
roadshow ever held in the city. As per our estimate, over 50,000 people, including BJP workers, would greet the leaders
on the entire route. Volunteers from 300 organisations and NGOs would also take part in the roadshow," she added.
Patel and AMC officials held a meeting on Friday with representatives of social, cultural and religious
organisations expected to take part in the roadshow. People from different states would wear traditional
attire during the mega event, the BJP leader informed. Earlier this week, it was announced that Trump, during
his two-day India visit, would take part in a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad and also tour the Sabarmati Ashram and inaugurate
a newly-built cricket stadium with Modi on February 24. Trump and Modi would also address a gathering at the
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Motera. The seating capacity of the sprawling stadium is 1.10
lakh and over a lakh people are likely to be present at the gathering.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
PM pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary
President Kovind, PM Modi, other leaders pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on 72nd death anniversary
Mahatma Gandhi remembered in TN, Puducherry
Khadi embodies Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of truth, non-violence: Rajasthan CM
Khadi embodies Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of truth, non-violence: Rajasthan CM