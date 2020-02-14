Left Menu
Preparations on for 22km Trump-Modi roadshow in Ahmedabad

More than 50,000 people are expected to line up along the 22km route of the roadshow of US

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on February 24, Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel said on Friday.

She said this may possible be the longest roadshow in the city for a visiting dignitary.

As per the route plan given to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) by authorities, Trump and Modi will first

reach the Sabarmati Ashram, a place closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi, from the international airport.

From the Sabarmati Ashram, both the leaders would take the SP Ring Road via the Indira Bridge near the airport to

reach the newly built cricket stadium in Motera, said Patel. "It will be a 22-km-long roadshow, perhaps the longest

roadshow ever held in the city. As per our estimate, over 50,000 people, including BJP workers, would greet the leaders

on the entire route. Volunteers from 300 organisations and NGOs would also take part in the roadshow," she added.

Patel and AMC officials held a meeting on Friday with representatives of social, cultural and religious

organisations expected to take part in the roadshow. People from different states would wear traditional

attire during the mega event, the BJP leader informed. Earlier this week, it was announced that Trump, during

his two-day India visit, would take part in a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad and also tour the Sabarmati Ashram and inaugurate

a newly-built cricket stadium with Modi on February 24. Trump and Modi would also address a gathering at the

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Motera. The seating capacity of the sprawling stadium is 1.10

lakh and over a lakh people are likely to be present at the gathering.

