Uddhav Thackeray approves renaming of Latur Medical College after former CM Vilasrao Deshmukh
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has approved the renaming of the Latur Medical College as Vilasrao Deshmukh Institute of Medical Sciences.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has approved the renaming of the Latur Medical College as Vilasrao Deshmukh Institute of Medical Sciences. The demand was put forward by the former MLA of Latur (Rural) Trimbak Bhise.
The late Vilasrao Deshmukh had served as the former CM of Maharashtra. His son, Amit V Deshmukh is serving in the Maharashtra Cabinet as the Minister for Medical Education and Culture in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.
Amit is also the sitting MLA from the Latur City constituency. The younger son of Vilasrao, Dhiraj Deshmukh is the MLA from the Latur (Rural) constituency in central Maharashtra. (ANI)
