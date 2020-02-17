Centre depriving West Bengal of funds: Amit Mitra

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra accused the Centre on Monday of depriving the state

of funds and alleged that the BJP-led Union government is deliberately taking steps to sicken public sector

undertakings. While speaking on the state finance bill, Mitra said

steps have been taken to ensure that NPAs in LIC increases. Listing out details of the Centre's "deprivation", the

minister said Rs 11,213 crore has been reduced on account of devolution to the state, while grants amounting to Rs 37,973

crore have been denied this fiscal. "Moreover, Bengal is not getting GST compensation of

Rs 1,300 crore," he said. Mitra told the Assembly that the central devolution to

states had grown from 32 per cent during the 14th Finance Commission to 42 per cent during the 15th.

The central devolution includes a portion of the CGST, the IGST, corporation tax, income tax, Union customs and

excise duties, service tax and grants. The amount of money alotted to us has been reduced in

the revised estimate, he said.

