Melania Trump to visit government school in Nanakpura on Feb 25
The US First Lady Melania Trump will visit government school in Nanakpura near Moti Bagh in the national capital on February 25, Vasant Vihar Councilor Manish Agrawal said on Saturday. She is expected to attend Happiness Classes being run at the Delhi Government school.
The US First Lady Melania Trump will visit government school in Nanakpura near Moti Bagh in the national capital on February 25, Vasant Vihar Councilor Manish Agrawal said on Saturday. She is expected to attend Happiness Classes being run at the Delhi Government school. He said that all departments including the sanitation department and horticulture department are engaged in beautifying the path through which the First Lady will visit the school.
"We have been beautifying the path through which Melania Trump will go to the school. All municipal departments are busy in the preparations," he said. He expressed happiness over the visit of Melania Trump. "This is a very proud moment for us that the US First Lady Melania Trump is visiting the school in our ward. As soon as we got the news by school's administration we began our preparations for the visit," Agrawal told ANI.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be in India on a two-day visit on February 24-25. Melania after reaching Hyderabad House here on February 25 will move to a Delhi government school in Moti Bagh to meet school children and is also scheduled to attend the Happiness class.
Special classes by the name of Happiness Classes were started by the Delhi government in its schools in 2018. As a part of the programme, students are taught various activities including meditation, street plays and basic obedience with an aim to reduce anxiety and stress levels among children. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Melania Trump
- Vasant Vihar
- Donald Trump
- Moti Bagh
- Delhi Government
- First Lady
- Delhi
- India
ALSO READ
President Donald Trump's visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen Indo-US strategic partnership: MEA
Nirbhaya case: Victim’s parents and Delhi government move trial court seeking issuance of fresh death warrant against convicts.
US President Donald Trump to visit India on Feb 24, 25: White House
Daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared to accompany Donald Trump to India
While Trump will be busy with meeting, First Lady will visit govt school in Moti Bagh