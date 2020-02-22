Melania Trump to visit government school in Nanakpura on Feb 25

The US First Lady Melania Trump will visit government school in Nanakpura near Moti Bagh in the national capital on February 25, Vasant Vihar Councilor Manish Agrawal said on Saturday. She is expected to attend Happiness Classes being run at the Delhi Government school. He said that all departments including the sanitation department and horticulture department are engaged in beautifying the path through which the First Lady will visit the school.

"We have been beautifying the path through which Melania Trump will go to the school. All municipal departments are busy in the preparations," he said. He expressed happiness over the visit of Melania Trump. "This is a very proud moment for us that the US First Lady Melania Trump is visiting the school in our ward. As soon as we got the news by school's administration we began our preparations for the visit," Agrawal told ANI.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be in India on a two-day visit on February 24-25. Melania after reaching Hyderabad House here on February 25 will move to a Delhi government school in Moti Bagh to meet school children and is also scheduled to attend the Happiness class.

Special classes by the name of Happiness Classes were started by the Delhi government in its schools in 2018. As a part of the programme, students are taught various activities including meditation, street plays and basic obedience with an aim to reduce anxiety and stress levels among children. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.