''75 advanced medical colleges sanctioned in aspirational

The Union government has so far sanctioned 75 advanced medical colleges-cum-hospitals in as

many "aspirational districts" in the country in the current Financial Year, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said here

on Saturday. He also said 500 more such hospitals are needed to be

set up to provide immediate health services under the Ayushman Bharat and other health schemes of the Central government.

On Saturday, Harsh Vardhan inaugurated a new Institutional Campus and laid the foundation stone for a

Residential Complex of the National Institute of Public Health Training & Research (NIPHTR) in Panvel in Raigad district

neighbouring Mumbai. Speaking on the occasion, the health minister blamed

"negligence" of the post-Independence era for the missing focus on the public health, which is the "fundamental

right" of every citizen. "The Union government sanctioned 75 advanced medical

colleges in 75 aspirational districts in the country in the CFY (current Financial Year).

"In the last 57 years, only 82 advanced medical collages were set up in the country. However, more than 500

advanced medical colleges are needed to set up across the country to provide immediate health services to the masses

under the 'Ayushman Bharat' and other health schemes of the Union government," he said.

Harsh Vardhan further said that sanction was given to build 75 medical collages in the aspirational districts under

the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the

"Transformation of Aspirational Districts" programme aims to quickly and effectively transform these districts with States

as the main drivers. Harsh Vardhan said the newly-introduced Robot National

Surveillance System can work to reduce the mortality rate due to Ebola and novel Coronavirus.

"I am requesting all retired medical officers, gynaecologists and other doctors who can contribute their

ideas on public health to share their ideas to build a new public health system," he said.

He said India faced many epidemics like plague, polio, Malaria and Tuberculosis, but every time the combined efforts

of health ministries helped in the overall reduction of the mortality rate and in eradication of such diseases.

The minister also touched upon urban and rural health mission programmes of his ministry.

