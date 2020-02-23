Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bedi seeks Centre''s opinion on Pondy govt move to introduce

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pondy
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 17:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 17:12 IST
Bedi seeks Centre''s opinion on Pondy govt move to introduce

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has sought the opinion of Centre on the Congress

government's proposalto introduce casinos in the Union Territory as part of its measures to shore up more revenue.

In a whatsapp message to the media on Sunday, containing details of the number of files cleared last week, the former

IPS officer said she had referred on February 17, the file received from the government seeking amendment to the

Puducherry Gaming Act 1965 to open on shore and off shore casino here.

While Bedi had been maintaining that casino should not be introduced, the Narayanasamy-led government had been insisting

on the facility from the point of mobilising revenue for the fund starved administration.

A difference of opinion had cropped up and whenever there is a disagreement between the Administrator (Lt Governor) and

the elected government, the matter should be sent to the Home Ministry as per provisions of the rules relating to conduct of

business of the Administration. Hence, the proposal of the government to introduce on

casino was referred to the Home Ministry for its opinion. Virtually rebutting criticisms by the Chief Minister that

she had been sitting on the government files for months together, the Lt Governor said 73 files relating to various

subjects were cleared last week and one relating to casino had however been sent to the Home Ministry for its opinion.

She also said she had uploaded the details of the files in her whatsapp message only to ensure that transparency was

being maintained by her office and also to enable the officers to know of the status of the files.

The move of the government to establish casino had already drawn criticisms from various quarters including the

CPI, a constituent of the Secular front headed by the ruling Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Pine Labs plans to deploy 1.5 lakh Android POS devices by next fiscal

Fintech platform Pine Labs is confident of expanding the base of its Android POS machines to 1.5 lakh by the next fiscal, as it deploys these new machines across industries like hospitality, retail, healthcare and automobile. The company, w...

Surprise gift for Trump from Pollachi master tailor

A 90-year-old master tailor from nearby Pollachi has a surprise gift for U.S. President DonaldTrump during his two day visit to India -- a white khadi shirt stitched by him.V S Vishwanathan hit upon the idea after seeing Trump on television...

'Organic farming not sustainable yet but Sikkim govt not to deviate from  its policy'

Organic food production is not economically sustainable at present in the state and even middle-class consumers are not able to afford it but the new government will not deviate from its policy of promoting fully organic, said the states lo...

Venice Carnival to be halted due to coronavirus outbreak

The last two days of the Venice Carnival, which draws tourists from around the world, have been cancelled because of an outbreak of coronavirus, the head of the Veneto region Luca Zaia said on Sunday.Zaia told reporters that events schedule...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020