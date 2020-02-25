HIGHLIGHTS AT 2100 HRS

Following are the top stories at 9 pm:

TOP STORIES

DEL205 LDALL DELHI VIOLENCE Violence wracks northeast Delhi again, toll rises to 11

(Eds: Adding quotes, details, incorporating related stories ) New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, burning shops, pelting stones and threatening locals, as fresh violence tore through northeast Delhi, killing six more people on Tuesday and taking the toll in the communal clashes over the amended citizenship law to 11.

DEL207 LDALL INDO-US

Trump steers clear of row over CAA, says Modi wants people to have religious freedom New Delhi: After talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday stressed that the Indian leader wants people to have religious freedom and also steered clear of the row over the contentious CAA even as he said an over USD 3 billion defence deal was finalised for the supply of advanced American military equipment to India.

NATION

DEL104 MHA-SHAH-3RDLD DELHI

1,000 armed policemen being deployed in Delhi; police-MLA coordination to be enhanced New Delhi: An armed battalion of Delhi Police, comprising around 1,000 personnel, is being deployed in violence-hit areas of Delhi while inter-state borders are being closely monitored, officials said on Tuesday.

DEL189 DL-VIOLENCE-LD HOSPITAL VISIT

Stop this madness, appeals Kejriwal after visiting injured in GTB Hospital New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited some of those injured in the violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi at the GTB Hospital on Tuesday and appealed to people to "stop this madness".

DEL211 CONG-DL-LD VIOLENCE

'Do not fail this country', rise above partisan politics to restore peace:Cong to PM Modi, Kejriwal New Delhi: Condemning the violence in Delhi, the Congress on Tuesday demanded that the prime minister, the home minister and the Delhi chief minister come forward to ensure peace and maintain brotherhood while rising above partisan politics.

BOM10 GJ-KHAMBHAT-ACT

Riots: Guj to impose Disturbed Areas Act in parts of Khambhat Ahmedabad: In view of frequent communal clashes in Khambhat in Anand district, the BJP government in Gujarat has blamed local "demographic changes" for such incidents and decided to impose the Disturbed Areas Act in some parts of the town which is aimed at preventing distress sale of properties in communally-sensitive areas.

DEL193 MELANIA-LDALL SCHOOL

US First Lady Melania Trump turns into student at 'Happiness Class' in school, says curriculum inspiring New Delhi: US First Lady Melania Trump virtually turned into a student herself on Tuesday in the "Happiness Class" at a Delhi government school here, joining the children in meditating, storytelling and other relaxing activities, and noted that the unique curriculum has set a "healthy and positive" example for educators.

CAL17 BH-ASSEMBLY-RESOLUTION

Bihar assembly passes unanimous resolution on NPR, NRC Patna: The Bihar assembly on Tuesday passed a unanimous resolution holding that there is no need for NRC in the state and updating of the National Population Register (NPR) should be done according to the 2010 format.

DEL200 RAIL-ZERO ACCIDENTS

With no deaths in last 11 months, 2019-20 emerges as safest year for railways New Delhi: The Indian Railways has registered its best-ever safety record in the current financial year with no deaths in the last 11 months, the national transporter said on Tuesday, adding that this was a milestone in its 166-year history.

LEGAL

LGD34 SC-3RDLD DELHI VIOLENCE

Pleas relating to Delhi violence reach SC & HC, hearing on Wednesday New Delhi: The pleas relating to the north-east Delhi violence, which has claimed 10 lives, reached the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court on Tuesday and they will hear the matter on Wednesday.

LGD23 DL-HC-LD KAMRA

DGCA ought not have certified airlines' action banning Kunal Kamra: HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said aviation regulator DGCA ought not to have "certified" action of the airlines, other than IndiGo, which imposed an indefinite flying ban without an inquiry on stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for allegedly heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight.

BUSINESS

DEL172 BIZ-LD US CEO

Trump woos India Inc to invest more in US, promises easing of regulations further New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday wooed Indian industry leaders to invest more in America, promising to reduce more regulations in his country as he looked for overseas investment to boost the economy there.

FOREIGN

FGN64 JAPAN-VIRUS-LD INDIANS

Indians on board coronavirus-hit cruise ship to be brought back on Wednesday Tokyo: Indians, on board the cruise ship off the Japan coast, who have not tested positive for the novel coronavirus will be repatriated on February 26 by a chartered flight, the Indian embassy here said on Tuesday, as the number of infected Indians on the vessel rose to 16 after the completion of all tests.

FGN58 PAK-SHARIF-LD BAIL

Punjab govt refuses to extend bail granted to Nawaz Sharif for treatment abroad Lahore: Pakistan's Punjab government on Tuesday refused to grant permission to former prime minister Naswaz Sharif to extend his stay in London on medical grounds and asked him to either return to the country or face court. By M Zulqernain PTI RC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.