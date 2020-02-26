Former Congress minister P Sankaran dies at 72
Senior Congress leader P Sankaran, once known as the close confident of former chief
minister late K Karunakaran, passed away here, party sources said.
The 72-year-old leader had been under treatment for some disease at a private hospital in the district for quite some
time, they said adding he breathed his last on Tuesday night. Sankaran is survived by wife, V Sudha and son and
daughters. Known for his polite behaviour and down-to-earth nature,
Sankaran had served as the president of the District Congress Committee (DCC) and the general secretary of the Kerala
Pradesh Congress Commiitte (KPCC) for 10 years. He had been chosen by Karunakaran to take on media doyan
M P Veerendrakumar from Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency in 1998, in which he defeated the latter.
The leader won from Koyilandy assembly constituency in 2001 and became the health-tourism minister in the A K Antony
ministry. When Karunakaran left the Congress to form a new party in
2005, Sankaran, his staunch loyalist, also quit as legislator. He retured to the grand-old-party when the veteran
rejoined it later. Cutting across politics, a host of leaders including
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the leader.
