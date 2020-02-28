Left Menu
Maha Council clears bill to bar direct election of mayors

  • Mumbai
  Updated: 28-02-2020 16:39 IST
  • Created: 28-02-2020 16:39 IST
Maharashtra Legislative Council on Friday cleared the bill that seeks to bar direct election of mayor and municipal council chairperson from among the people State Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde tabled the bill to amend the Maharashtra Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats and Industrial Townships Act.

"The earlier provision was creation of wards of multiple candidates as well as direct election of mayor or municipal council chairperson. We want to remove it and bring an amendment, which will enable election as per the 'one ward-one corporator' policy," Shinde said The BJP, however, opposed the bill.

Leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar said, "This amendment is unjust to workers of parties and people. If this decision is taken, it will end up in horse-trading. The amendment will now lead to elected representatives selecting mayor and municipal council chairperson among themselves." "Our government had empowered the people to elect mayor or municipal council chairperson of their own choice," he added The bill was later cleared with majority of members voting in favour of the amendment..

