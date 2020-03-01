Following are the top stories at 1 pm: CAL2 WB-SHAH Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata amid anti-CAA protests Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday arrived in the city on a day-long visit, as opposition parties protested against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and raised 'Go Back' slogans outside the airport DEL1 PM-NITISH PM Modi heaps praise on 'friend' Nitish Kumar on his birthday New Delhi: Wishing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised him as a popular leader who has "risen" from the grassroots. DES3 DL-SHAHEEN-BAGH-POLICE Heavy police deployment in Shaheen Bagh as precautionary measure New Delhi: Delhi police made a heavy deployment of security personnel in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, where several women have been leading a protest on the road against the new citizenship law for more than two months, as a precautionary measure on Sunday, officials said.

BOM2 MP-TRAINS-COLLISION Three killed after two goods train collide in MP Singrauli: Three people were killed after two goods trains collided near a village in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district early Sunday morning, police said DES4 NCW-STATE COMMISSIONS RAJASTHAN MP Posts of chairpersons, members of state women commissions of Raj, MP lying vacant since 2018: NCW New Delhi: The posts of chairpersons and members of women commissions have been lying vacant in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh since 2018, the NCW has said. By Uzmi Athar CAL1 MG-CURFEW Night curfew lifted in parts of Shillong, situation remains tense Shillong: The night curfew imposed in the Meghalaya capital after violent clashes was lifted at 8 am on Sunday, barring in areas under the jurisdiction of Lumdiengjri and Sadar police stations and Cantonment Beat House, where indefinite curfew continued to remain in effect, officials said.

CAL3 WB-POLISH-NOTICE Polish student asked to leave India after attending anti-CAA rally Kolkata: A Polish student of Jadavpur University has been asked by the Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to leave the country after he participated in an anti-CAA rally in the West Bengal capital, varsity sources said on Sunday DES7 DL-VIOLENCE-SITUATION Situation remains peaceful in riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi New Delhi: The situation in northeast Delhi on Sunday morning remained peaceful with heavy police deployment in the areas which witnessed communal riots.

DES6 NCR-YOGI-NOIDA No pvt drones in air, traffic diversions as UP CM on 2-day visit to Noida Noida (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be on a two-day visit to Gautam Buddh Nagar from Sunday, during which he will inaugurate the new office of the police commissioner and a slew of development projects in Noida and Greater Noida, officials said DES1 JK-MAJOR-FIRE Army officer dies trying to save his dog from fire Srinagar: An Army officer died while trying to save his dog during a fire incident in Gulmarg area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

FOREIGN FGN8 CHINA-VIRUS-2NDLD TOLL China's coronavirus deaths reach 2,870, confirmed cases surge to 79,824 Beijing: China's coronavirus death toll climbed to 2,870 with 35 new deaths, while the confirmed cases increased to 79,824 even as the infections outside the worst-hit Hubei province dropped with only three positive cases reported in a single day, continuing the trend of slowdown in the rest of the country, health officials said Sunday. By K J M Varma FGN1 US-CORONAVIRUS Trump imposes international travel restrictions after first coronavirus death in US Washington: US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced restrictions on travel from Iran and advised fellow citizens not to travel to certain areas of South Korea and Italy. By Lalit K Jha FGN4 US-2NDLD BIDEN Biden wins South Carolina primary to boost his presidential campaign Washington: Former US vice president Joe Biden won the South Carolina primary on Saturday, giving a big boost to his presidential campaign. By Lalit K Jha.

