  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 13:09 IST
  • Created: 01-03-2020 13:09 IST
Following are the top stories at 1 pm: CAL2 WB-SHAH Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata amid anti-CAA protests Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday arrived in the city on a day-long visit, as opposition parties protested against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and raised 'Go Back' slogans outside the airport DEL1 PM-NITISH PM Modi heaps praise on 'friend' Nitish Kumar on his birthday New Delhi: Wishing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised him as a popular leader who has "risen" from the grassroots.  DES3 DL-SHAHEEN-BAGH-POLICE Heavy police deployment in Shaheen Bagh as precautionary measure New Delhi: Delhi police made a heavy deployment of security personnel in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, where several women have been leading a protest on the road against the new citizenship law for more than two months, as a precautionary measure on Sunday, officials said.

BOM2 MP-TRAINS-COLLISION Three killed after two goods train collide in MP Singrauli: Three people were killed after two goods trains collided near a village in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district early Sunday morning, police said DES4 NCW-STATE COMMISSIONS RAJASTHAN MP Posts of chairpersons, members of state women commissions of Raj, MP lying vacant since 2018: NCW New Delhi: The posts of chairpersons and members of women commissions have been lying vacant in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh since 2018, the NCW has said. By Uzmi Athar CAL1 MG-CURFEW Night curfew lifted in parts of Shillong, situation remains tense Shillong: The night curfew imposed in the Meghalaya capital after violent clashes was lifted at 8 am on Sunday, barring in areas under the jurisdiction of Lumdiengjri and Sadar police stations and Cantonment Beat House, where indefinite curfew continued to remain in effect, officials said.

CAL3 WB-POLISH-NOTICE Polish student asked to leave India after attending anti-CAA rally Kolkata: A Polish student of Jadavpur University has been asked by the Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to leave the country after he participated in an anti-CAA rally in the West Bengal capital, varsity sources said on Sunday DES7 DL-VIOLENCE-SITUATION Situation remains peaceful in riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi New Delhi: The situation in northeast Delhi on Sunday morning remained peaceful with heavy police deployment in the areas which witnessed communal riots.

DES6 NCR-YOGI-NOIDA No pvt drones in air, traffic diversions as UP CM on 2-day visit to Noida Noida (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be on a two-day visit to Gautam Buddh Nagar from Sunday, during which he will inaugurate the new office of the police commissioner and a slew of development projects in Noida and Greater Noida, officials said DES1 JK-MAJOR-FIRE Army officer dies trying to save his dog from fire Srinagar: An Army officer died while trying to save his dog during a fire incident in Gulmarg area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

FOREIGN FGN8 CHINA-VIRUS-2NDLD TOLL China's coronavirus deaths reach 2,870, confirmed cases surge to 79,824 Beijing: China's coronavirus death toll climbed to 2,870 with 35 new deaths, while the confirmed cases increased to 79,824 even as the infections outside the worst-hit Hubei province dropped with only three positive cases reported in a single day, continuing the trend of slowdown in the rest of the country, health officials said Sunday. By K J M Varma FGN1 US-CORONAVIRUS Trump imposes international travel restrictions after first coronavirus death in US Washington: US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced restrictions on travel from Iran and advised fellow citizens not to travel to certain areas of South Korea and Italy. By Lalit K Jha FGN4 US-2NDLD BIDEN Biden wins South Carolina primary to boost his presidential campaign Washington: Former US vice president Joe Biden won the South Carolina primary on Saturday, giving a big boost to his presidential campaign. By Lalit K Jha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

