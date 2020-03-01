Left Menu
Another pro-Pakistan graffiti found in Karnataka

  • PTI
  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 18:53 IST
  • Created: 01-03-2020 18:53 IST
Another incident of Pakistan Zindabad and anti-Modi wall graffiti in Karnataka came to light in Kalaburagi on Sunday morning, prompting the police to launch a probe to find out the culprits behind the act Police said the writings in English on the wall of a house in Saath Gumbaz area hailing Pakistan and carrying 'derogatory' comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi were likely to have been made on Saturday night.

Police, who visited the spot on receiving a complaint, erased the writings and were investigating to find out those behind the act Officials said CCTV footage from the area was also being analysed as part of the probe.

A group of people staged a demonstration in front of Chowk Police station in Kalaburagi in north Karnataka, demanding that those behind the anti-national act be arrested immediately, police said Recently, writings such as "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Tipu Sultan Shale" (Tipu Sultan School) on the wall and door of a government school in Budarsingi village in Hubballi had created a flutter with locals staging a protest against it.

In another incident, three students from Kashmir studying at a private engineering college in Hubballi were arrested on sedition charges last month for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans and posting a video of it on a messaging platform on the first anniversary of the Pulwama terrorist attack On February 20, a young woman, later identified as Amulya Leona, had raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan thrice at an event against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the presence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

She has been has booked on sedition charges while Owaisi had distanced himself and his party from her After being questioned by a Special Investigation Team, she has been remanded to judicial custody till March 5 by a court..

