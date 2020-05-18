In vibrant democracy, this is unacceptable: BJP chief J P Nadda on alleged targeting of BJP workers, independent voices in oppn-ruled states.

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....
Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...
Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....
Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
European stock markets rose on Monday and oil prices climbed to their highest in as much as two months as a loosening of coronavirus shutdowns boosted market sentiment, even though the deadly outbreak has yet to be fully contained. Warm wea...
- Becomes the worlds first and the only capsule manufacturer to receive it MUMBAI, May 18, 2020 PRNewswire -- ACG, a leading supplier of fully integrated solutions to the global pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry, has received a cer...
Cement dealers expect a significant slackening in sales, elongated credit period to retailers and higher working capital needs in the wake of COVID-19 this fiscal, rating agency Crisil Research has said. The survey, conducted with more than...
Shareholders in the now defunct Russian oil giant Yukos have seized Netherlands-based assets of two well-known vodka brands controlled by the Russian state in their most recent legal move to obtain 57 billion in damages from Moscow, they sa...