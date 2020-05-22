Left Menu
Development News Edition

Around 80 pc of COVID-19 deaths have been in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Delhi: Govt.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 17:21 IST
Around 80 pc of COVID-19 deaths have been in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Delhi: Govt.

Around 80 pc of COVID-19 deaths have been in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Delhi: Govt.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Karachi mayor says does not expect survivors from crashed plane

There are expected to be no survivors among those on board a Pakistan International Airlines PIA plane carrying 99 passengers and crew that crashed into a residential area of Karachi on Friday, the citys mayor Waseem Akhtar told Reuters.At ...

Mumbai, May 22 (PTI)

Mumbai, May 22 PTI SILVER SPOT IN RUPEES PER kg 47045.00STANDARD GOLD 99.5 46911.00PURE GOLD 99.9 47100.00 PTI MUM SVC SHWSHW...

Centre, states to incur Rs 12k cr revenue loss in FY21 on lower coal, mineral consumption: Report

The Centre and key mineral producing states are likely to incur a revenue loss of up to Rs 12,000 crore in FY21 due to lower coal and mineral consumption during the coronavirus lockdown, a report said on Friday. As per our estimates, the to...

Indian-origin doctor couple set for court fight against UK government over risky guidance on PPE

An Indian-origin doctor couple has initiated judicial review proceedings against the UK government over risky guidance issued on the use of personal protective equipment, such as surgical gowns, across the state-funded National Health Servi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020