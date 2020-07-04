Danger of COVID-19 remains and festival season is set to begin; be aware and spread awareness: PM Modi to BJP workers.

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...
This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...
Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment. ...
Workers at Bajaj Auto, Indias biggest exporter of motorbikes, are demanding the temporary closure of one of its plants after 250 employees there tested positive for coronavirus, its unions said on Saturday, as companies struggle to ramp up ...
The Department of Health and Family Welfare here has alleged that some private medical colleges were not cooperating on setting up COVID-19 Care Centres on their premises as mandated by the Centre, and has sought the intervention of the top...
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar sends swab sample for COVID-19 test after attending event with BJP leader infected with virus Officials....
A fire broke out at a power station in southwestern Iran on Saturday, Iranian media reported, the latest of several recent fires and explosions some of which have hit sensitive sites. The blaze, which affected a transformer in the power sta...