Congress wins 961 wards in elections to Rajasthan's urban local bodies, BJP gets 737 wards: state election commission.

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...
Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment. ...
Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...
In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....
The United Nations World Food Programme has warned the rising humanitarian crisis that has highly affected Burkina Faso and neighbouring countries in the Central Sahel region of West Africa. The humanitarian crisis is driven by widespread v...
E-commerce marketplace Snapdeal on Tuesday said it has joined International Trademark Association INTA as part of its efforts to support the protection of intellectual property on online marketplaces. INTA is a global association that has m...
Steelworkers in Britain and the Netherlands said on Tuesday they would fight Tata Steels plans to cut up to 3,000 jobs across its European operations, as the sector wrestles with excess supply, weak demand and high costs.Indian-owned Tata a...
Bulgarias Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Demographic Policy Mariyana Nikolova on Tuesday invited businesses from India to invest in the nation, pitching it as a gateway to the European Union, thereby offering duty free access to a m...