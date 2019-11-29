Trump says US has resumed talks with Afghan Taliban
Trump says the US has resumed talks with Afghan Taliban
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Afghan Taliban
Trump says the US has resumed talks with Afghan Taliban
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...
The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...
... ...
US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...
Vancouver voted late on Wednesday to ban the use of plastic straws and bags from April next year, making it the first major Canadian city to enact such a wide-reaching ban, according to the city.The move, aimed at reducing the use of plasti...
Spains Socialists and Catalan separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya ERC said on Thursday they would again meet on Dec. 3 after initial talks in which they agreed the need for dialogue to break a deadlock on forming a new govern...
Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Four killed in attacks against Ebola response centers in CongoMilitia fighters in eastern Congo killed four people and injured several others in attacks on two Ebola response centers on ...
Following is a summary of current peoples news briefs. William Ruckelshaus, who resigned in Watergates Saturday Night Massacre, dies at 87 U.S. mediaWilliam Ruckelshaus, picked by Richard Nixon as the first head of the U.S. Environmental Pr...