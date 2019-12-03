120 workers of BJP, RSS killed in Kerala, says Home Minister replying to charge of BJP govt acting with political vendetta.

... ...
As the planet is drowning in plastic pollution, many new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....
As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...
The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...
RAPI for 0.30ct. Recovers Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaSentiment in the diamond industry improved amid rising expectations for the holiday season. A rallying stock market fueled optimism as the Dow average climbed 3 in No...
A National Security Guard team, comprising 160 commandos, carried out a mock drill in the premises of the world-famous and heavily patronized Sai Baba temple in Shirdi in Maharashtras Ahmednagar district, an official said. The drill, in whi...
Britains communications watchdog has rejected a complaint by Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party over a broadcasters decision to represent him with a block of melting ice in a prime-time election debate on the environment. Last...
A man from a PoK village has been nabbed after he infiltrated from across the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, a police officer said....